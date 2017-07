INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is hurt and another in police custody after a stabbing on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the scene of a person stabbed Monday night just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Guilford Avenue.

It’s still unclear what may have led to the stabbing or who was involved.

Police originally said two people had been hurt, but officers at the scene say there was only one victim.

That victim is said to be in serious but stable condition.