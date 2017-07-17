Annessa’s Just One Thing: Keep a Salad Bar in your Refrigerator

Talk about good advice! Registered Dietitian shares this week’s “just one thing.” Annessa says:

To eat healthy, you have to have healthy food around! It sounds ridiculously simple, but how many times have you opened up the refrigerator and thought, “there’s nothing to eat” – so you end up eating out or something that destroys those health goals?

So Just One Thing to change this week – keep a salad bar in your refrigerator! It only takes a few minutes at the beginning of the week to put foods in clear containers – anything you like to fill a salad with – hardboiled eggs, rotisserie chicken, cut cucumbers, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, chopped lettuce; and then make sure to put it in sight, where you will see it each time you open that refrigerator door. And the cool thing is, from these simple ingredients you can throw together a variety of salads or lunch bowls!

Doing this saves your budget, saves your health and meal prep is always a key to weight loss! I can’t wait to see your salad bar in your refrigerator and I would love to encourage your health goals on my Facebook page at Annessa Chumbley, RD.

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

