Family of man killed by police release statement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of a man shot and killed by IMPD have released a statement through their attorney.

This statement is in response to a press conference that was held over the weekend.

More than a hundred people came out Saturday in front of the statehouse to show support for Aaron Bailey and his family.

“When I saw all these people out here with the Black Lives Matter who aren’t even black, that made me smile. It let’s me know it’s not just a black problem and that they see the issue as well,” said Bailey’s sister Kimberly Brown.

The 45-year-old black man was shot and killed on June 29 by two IMPD officers. Police said Bailey was pulled over for a traffic stop. A brief chase ensued before Bailey crashed. He was shot and killed as he reached into his center console. Police said he was unarmed at the time.

The family released the following statement:

The family continues to grieve the killing of Aaron Bailey. We thank Mayor Hogsett for recognizing the issues of racial bias and unreasonable use of force involved. The Mayor has offered goals to improve bias training and citizen review of IMPD use of force. We are encouraged by the Mayor’s words, but anxious to see deadlines and concrete steps taken. In particular, the Citizen Police Complaint Board should be given real power to act in cases of racial bias and unreasonable force. A passive board is not a solution. It is also surprising and disappointing that all IMPD patrol vehicles are not fitted with audio video recording. Automobile camera systems are readily available at reasonable cost. This widely adopted technology would protect citizens and the police. Aaron Bailey and his family are lifelong Indianapolis residents. We love the city, even as we see how far it needs to come to protect its residents equally. Racially motivated violence will remain a problem until criminal charges are pursued for shootings of unarmed citizens like Aaron Bailey. Given Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry’s close working relationship with the IMPD, we assert that a special prosecutor is necessary to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. We hope the death of Aaron Bailey will lead to peaceful measures to stop racial bias and unreasonable force.

Both officers involved in the shooting are still on leave while multiple investigations continue. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new developments about this situation.