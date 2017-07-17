Forever’s gonna start tonight: Wedding set for total eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An astronomy buff and her fiance want to make sure nothing eclipses their Missouri wedding ceremony.

Samantha Adams tells The Kansas City Star that her longtime fascination with the stars prompted her to schedule the ceremony for 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 — during an extremely rare total solar eclipse.

“I couldn’t think of a more dreamlike wedding for myself,” said Adams, 28, who has a tattoo of the space probe Voyager on her left arm.

The couple’s entire ceremony in St. Joseph, Missouri, will have an eclipse theme and every guest will be provided with a pair of solar glasses. During the wedding, the couple plans to watch the eclipse with their guests before taking their vows.

Adams’ fiancé, Cameron Kuhn, 27, said he’s happy to go along with the eclipse wedding because it makes his bride happy.

Adams once dreamed of becoming an astronaut, but multiple knee surgeries forced her to take a different path. She lives in Overland Park, Kansas and has a master’s degree in industrial education.

The couple grew up in Platte City, Missouri, a grade apart in school before they started dating while attending the University of Western Missouri.