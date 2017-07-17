Fountain Square Music Festival announces lineup for fall kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular music festival returns to Indianapolis’ historic Fountain Square neighborhood this fall.

The Fountain Square Music Festival will return with a huge outdoor stage to allow a better experience for the fans. The festival intends on fully utilizing the neighborhood in a captivating way to keep fans fully immersed.

The lineup includes performances by Phantogram, Dr. Dog, Bishop Briggs, Real Estate, COIN, The Cool Kids and more. The full list includes 50 artists with the full lineup being announced soon.

The festival will be happening October 6 and 7.

Tickets for the event go on sale July 21 at 10 a.m.

Ticket and artiss information can be found here.