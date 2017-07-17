Indiana early learning group gives out $72,500 in awards

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The education advocacy group Early Learning Indiana has awarded $72,500 to programs across the state designed for youngsters.

Fourteen different programs were selected for the group’s Family Engagement Prizes. They include grand-prize winner Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center in Goshen, which was awarded $25,000.

St. Mary’s Child Center, 901 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., in Indianapolis was among eight programs receiving $5,000 awards. The others were Apple Tree Child Development Center YMCA in Muncie, Bona Vista Early Head Start in Kokomo, Head Start of LaPorte County, School City of East Chicago, the Monroe County Community School Corp. in Bloomington, Montessori Garden Academy in Indianapolis and Cradles of Clay County in Brazil.

The awards were granted to early childhood school programs that demonstrate “a deep level of commitment and care for families.”