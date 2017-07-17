IPS meetings on school closings start Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, Indianapolis Public Schools commissioners will start public hearings to close or reconfigure some of the district’s high schools.

IPS district leaders have recommended closing Broad Ripple High School. Under the plan, Arlington and Northwest high schools would be converted to middle schools. The future of John Marshall High School, which was already set to become a middle school this fall, is up in the air.

IPS blames the closures on falling enrollment. This would all happen starting in the 2018-19 school year.

The board will hold its first two public meetings on the plan this week. All of the meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditoriums:

Tuesday at Broad Ripple High School.

Thursday at John Marshall High School.

Aug. 29 at Arlington High School.

Aug. 31 at Northwest High School.

The board also scheduled a special-called meeting on the high school closures for 6 p.m. Sept. 18. That meeting will be at the John Morton-Finney Center for Educational Service, 120 E. Walnut St.

If you want to speak at the meetings, you must sign up. Click here if you want to sign up.