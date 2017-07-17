Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

Associated Press Published:
Joe Biden
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2015, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York. Reaching for a successful end to global climate talks, Biden will call on other nations to commit to ambitious cuts in greenhouse gases at a gathering of U.S. and Chinese leaders Sept. 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his “American Promise Tour.” Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey’s OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden’s book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

