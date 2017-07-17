Local comedian hosts comedy show for a good cause

He was a professional musician for 40+ years and one day, he saw an ad for a comedy contest. Rick Garrett says it was a bucket list item, so he went and tried out. Guess what? He ended up WINNING the contest!

As Tracy says, “That’s not how that’s supposed to work.” Today on Indy Style, Rick explains how he got his start in comedy and chats about his upcoming comedy show taping, all for a great cause!

Live DVD Comedy Show Taping

Khaos Company Theatre, 1775 N Sherman, Indianapolis

August 4th, 2017, 7PM

Straight Outta Cowan is a nod to my hometown of Cowan, Indiana. Delaware County, between Muncie and New Castle

All profits benefit The Tenderness Tour, whose motto is “A Peaceful Home for Every Child”. Combating domestic violence, advocating for marginalized children with both long and short term projects

Admission is pay what you wish

Clean show, all ages

Comedy is based on my real life experiences as a minister, tour bus driver, firefighter, touring musician, and more

I truly believe that laughter can make the world a better place, and this is one more way of accomplishing that

To learn more, visit:

Website: www.rickgarrett.net Facebook: Facebook.com/RickGarrettComedy Twitter: @IndyCacher Instagram: @N9GSU