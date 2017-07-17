Man in suspected drug gang gets 1-year prison term

Leon Craig (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man identified by police as a member of suspected local gang Pond’s Army has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge.

Leon Devonta Craig, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug, according to court records. Three other drug charges were dropped as part of the guilty plea.

During the 2015 investigation, police raided a day care on the 3100 block of Gerrard Avenue. Inside, police took heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a rifle and three handguns. Included in the stash was $15,000 in cash. Also, a team of investigators raided seven other locations.

In all, 13 suspects faced drug distribution charges.

One of those suspects, Greg William Jr., had all charges dismissed last week.

