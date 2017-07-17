Man wanted on deadly weapon charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several deadly weapon charges.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Matthew Doty on July 13 for criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

He is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 170 pounds.

Authorities warn that Doty should be considered armed and dangerous and to not approach him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.