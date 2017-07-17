New information on Delphi murder case to be released Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — New information will be revealed Monday morning on the Delphi murder investigation of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley has told WISH-TV a press release is expected to be sent out between 9-10 a.m.

The bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found near Deer Creek about a three-quarters mile east of Delphi in February of this year.

German and Williams were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi, but when a family member came to pick them up they weren’t there.

The person responsible has yet to be identified and is still on the loose.

It’s been more than five months since the girls’ bodies were found on a trail near the Monon High Bridge.