Technology companies join lawsuit over government access to social media records

Staff Reports Published:
(WISH Photo, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – major technology companies and civil liberty groups have joined Facebook in a closed courtroom battle over sceret government access to social media records.

The Washington Post says Facebook is fighting a court order that prohibits it from letting user known when law enforcement investigators ask to search their political communications.

Facebook says it hurts First Amendment rights.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV