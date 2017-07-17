Yoga camp for kids

Peace. Relaxation. Feeling most like yourself. That’s how two 7-year-old girls describe their yoga experience and the meaning it’s brought into their lives. Today on Indy Style, learn about The Hot Room Indianapolis and their Kids Yoga and Nutrition Camp coming to you next month!

Kids Yoga and Nutrition Camp: this summer on August 1-3rd from 2-4p.

Ages 5 – 10 years old. Kids will be introduced to yoga poses, meditation, and learn how to make healthy snacks and smoothies. The kids are so eager to build a personal yoga practice and they also learn skills to better cope with stress, fear, and frustrations. They learn how to quiet their noisy mind.

To learn more, visit www.indyhotroom.com.