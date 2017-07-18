1 person shot on northeast side during attempted robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH)- One person was shot in Lawrence early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike at approximately 4:15 a.m.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, two people were sitting in a vehicle when they were approached by two suspects in a white sedan, passenger vehicle.

At that time, the suspects demanded the two victims to give them everything in their possession. The suspects responded they did not have anything. One of the suspects then fired one shot, striking one of the victims towards the back of the head.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

