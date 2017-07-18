15 year old arrested for triple homicide at north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager has been arrested in a recent triple homicide case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a 15 year old has been arrested following the murder of three people in a north side apartment complex over the weekend.

25-year-old, Dominique Miller, 25-Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder were found murdered on Sunday.

At the time, IMPD said the shooting was targeted and that the investigation would be wrapped up quickly. Two people in a vehicle were seen fleeing from the apartment complex.

24-Hour News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to see if the suspect will be charged as an adult.

On Monday, friends of the victims spoke with 24-Hour News 8.