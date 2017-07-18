2 in critical condition after 3-car crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two drivers are in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash on State Road 32, police said.

Police and fire crews responded to the three-car crash about 9:42 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 32 and Oakmont Drive, between Hague and Willowcreek roads west of downtown Noblesville.

“Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, it appears that a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on SR 32 and was stopped in the roadway preparing to turn northbound onto Oakmont Drive,” said a statement from Noblesville. “For unknown reason(s), a 2006 Toyota Camry that was also traveling eastbound on SR 32 attempted to pass the Ford on the left side. As a result, the Toyota Camry collided head on with a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound on SR 32.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. The driver’s identity was being withheld while family is notified.

The drive of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Wendy Brewer, 43, of Noblesville. She was taken by ambulance to the same hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Justin Laswell, 33, of Indianapolis. He was uninjured.

There were no other occupants in any of the cars.

The section of State Road 32 was closed about two hours while investigators reconstructed the crash and gathered information. An investigation was continuing.