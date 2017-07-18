Antiques event offers fun way to explore Indy’s Near Eastside

Did you know? Some of the hippest and most interesting antique and salvage stores are located on the near East side of Indy?! Learn about a unique event where you can shop for one-of-a-kind antiques while also using a “bingo” card for a chance to win prizes!

Jon Berg, IndyEast Promise Zone Director, and Sandra Jarvis, Society of Salvage, explain:

Raiders of the Lost Antiques – sponsored by nearindyguide.org

Saturday, July 22 nd 11am-5pm

11am-5pm Get a group of friends together and get competitive while supporting local businesses.

Use the nearindyguide.org website to plan your strategy

Visit all the stops along the route and complete your Antique “bingo” card for the chance to win prizes.

Enjoy special discounts and demonstrations throughout the day at the following participating stores:

Audrey’s Place – 3210 E 10th Street

Little Doc’s Architectural Salvage & Antiques – 411 N Dorman

Midland Arts and Antiques Market – 907 E Michigan

Rewired Antiques – 1021 E Michigan

Society of Salvage – 1021 E Michigan

Tim and Julie’s Another Fine Mess – 2901 E 10th Street

Use your bingo card for discounts at nearby businesses

Centerpoint Brewing Co.

Ash & Elm Cider

Hoagies and Hops

Sign up on eventbrite,www.antiqueraiders.eventbrite.com

ABOUT:

