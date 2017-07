CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for fraud.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, a black man was seen entering a financial establishment in the 10500 block of Michigan Road in Carmel on March 11, 2017.

Authorities say it was there that he committed both identity deception and fraud.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.