INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chick-fil-A is trying out family style meals.

The four-person meals include one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls for $29.99.

Chick-fil-A said that more and more customers are looking for options for takeout, with about 36 percent of its diners taking their food to go.

