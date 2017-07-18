Frankfort grieves 2 girls killed when car crashes into home

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — An emotional day in Frankfort on Tuesday as a visitation was held for Haleigh and Callie Fullerton.

It was held at Clinton Prairie High School.

The 17-year-old and 8-year-old girls died last week after a car crashed into their home Wednesday night. Clinton County detectives say a 17-year-old is facing a preliminary criminal charge.

Hundreds came to the visitation … and some said that goes to show just how loved the girls were.

A line of people waiting to pay their respects spanned the length of a hallway and back again, at times even stretching outside.

The girls are described as well-known and loved by everyone they met. The principal at Clinton Prairie Elementary said he knew them well.

“She (Haleigh) was No. 1 in her class in high school. Would have been valedictorian, I’m sure. Her little sister (Callie) was just beaming with pride here at the elementary. A very artistic young lady,” said Joe Walker, principal at the elementary school.

The principal said this is a tight-knit community and nothing stops people from coming together to support each other. He said the most important thing they can do is be there for the Fullerton family, not just today, but in the days, weeks and months ahead.

“Everybody in the family needs as much love and comfort down the road as they do right now,” said Walker.