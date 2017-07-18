Girls camp teaching music and important life lessons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A different kind of summer camp is underway to give young women a unique experience.

The camp is called Girls Rock Indy and allows campers to create a rock band.

The week long summer camp is tailored for only girls who are ages nine to 16. At camp, young women learn about music along with ways to develop positive self-esteem and self-expression through music.

“The mission of the organization is to empower young women through music. We are about empowerment just as much as we are about music,” said Girls Rock Indy Camp Director Michelle Marti.

Dacodis Hughes has attended the camp for five years and has learned important life lessons. “How to be true to you and to not care what anybody thinks,” Hughes said.

Hannah Loewen is a first year camper and has enjoyed the new experience.

“There’s not enough girl empowerment in the world because it’s always told that boys are the ones who are strong and brave and do all the things. It’s been really neat. I’ve met a lot of new people. Everyone is really nice and it’s been neat learning to play new instruments,” said Loewen.

The second and final week of camp is currently underway. For camp information about next year click here.