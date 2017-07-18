Greenwood to issue $4M in bonds for police upgrades

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood leaders on Monday approved $4 million in bonds for upgrades to the city’s police building and buying a police training facility, the city announced Tuesday.

Construction on the upgrades should start in the early fall and be completed by fall 2018.

“The Police Headquarters Building, originally built in 1991, is in need of an overhaul in order to consolidate city offices and meet the needs of a modern police force,” a news release said.

The bond approved by Greenwood City Council will fund improvements to the police headquarters, the city court, the probation department and the city clerk’s office. The release said those offices will be temporarily housed at the Greenwood Middle School property during construction.

The changes will consolidate police operations on the second floor of the headquarters at 186 Surina Way, the release said. The bond also will fund new heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The project will also create a dedicated city courtroom and allow court offices and probation offices to be in one space and provide a dedicated office designed specifically for the city clerk’s needs, the release said. The probation department now is located in a temporary trailer in the police building’s parking lot.

The bond also is expected to fund the purchase of a police training facility on Lowes Boulevard; that building is now leased. Other localities’ agencies also use the training facilities.