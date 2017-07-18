Indy tattoo artists compete on reality show

They’re a team of two from Indianapolis and they’re competing nationally for a $200,000 prize! Meet tattoo artists and Ink Master Contestants April Nicole and Dane Smith!

About “Ink Master”

Tattoo artists from around the country battle it out in permanent ink in Spike TV’s hit reality/competition.

This season, shops from all around the country are sending two of their strongest artists to compete for a $200,000 grand prize, an editorial feature in Inked and, for the first time in “Ink Master” history, the title of “Master Shop.”

The artists will be put through a series of tattoo challenges that are not only designed to test their technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, as they must create and execute an original tattoo on a ‘Human Canvas.’ Each episode will focus on a different and distinct style of tattooing, and while the masterpieces these artists create will last a lifetime… so will their mistakes.

After every challenge, the contestants face a tough panel comprised of musician, filmmaker and artist Dave Navarro, as well as world-renowned tattoo artists Nuñez (Handcrafted Miami) and Peck (Elm Street Tattoo).

we just finished our fifth week of competition and the series goes till the fall and culminates with a LIVE finale. April and Dane are representing Artistic Skin Designs in Indianapolis.

For digital and social you can direct viewers to inkmaster.spike.com. Instagram is @spikeinkmaster and twitter is @SpikeInkMaster.

“Ink Master”

Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Spike

On the fifth episode of “Ink Master,” Season 3 Veteran E.S. and Season 4 Veteran King Ruck of Black Spade Tattoo (Las Vegas, NV) entered the competition.

Following a team collaboration flash challenge in which contestants had to translate feelings into a tattoo, which had tested composition, they then had to create realistic battle-scene tattoos. In the end, the judges felt that Think Before You Ink (Queens, NY) did not have what it takes to be the next “Ink Master Master Shop.”

After the fifth week of competition the shops left competing are:

Allegory Arts – Florence, AL Ulyss Blair (@Ulyss_Blair) – Co-owner/Artist Eva Huber (@eva_jean) – Co-owner/Artist

Artistic Skin Designs – Indianapolis, IN April Nicole (@April_Nicole) – Artist Dane Smith (@danesmithtattoo) – Artist Black Spade Tattoo – Las Vegas, NV



o E.S. (@estattoos_) – Owner/Artist

o King Ruck (@TheRealKingRuck) – Owner/Artist

Classic Trilogy Tattoo – Syracuse, NY Thom Bulman (@Bulman_Tattoos) – Owner/Artist Derek Zielinski (@derek_zielinski_artist) – Artist House of Monkey Tattoo – Brooklyn, NY



o Lalo Yunda (@lalotattoos) – Artist

o Picasso (@picassodularart) –Artist

Old Town Ink – Scottsdale, AZ Bubba Irwin (@Bubbaitattoos) – Artist DJ Tambe (@djtambe) – Artist

Pinz and Needles – Baltimore, MD Jessy Knuckles (@jessyknuckles) – Artist Allisin Riot (@allisintattoos) – Artist

Unkindness Art – Richmond, VA Erin Chance (@ErinChanceTattoo) – Owner/Artist Doom Kitten (@doomkitten) – Artist



Coming up on the next episode of “Ink Master” on Tuesday, July 18 at 10pm ET/PT – Shops crumble as the tension between teammates intensifies.

About “Ink Master”

Tattoo artists from around the country battle it out in permanent ink in Spike TV’s hit reality/competition.

This season, shops from all around the country are sending two of their strongest artists to compete for a $200,000 grand prize, an editorial feature in Inked and, for the first time in “Ink Master” history, the title of “Master Shop.”

The artists will be put through a series of tattoo challenges that are not only designed to test their technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, as they must create and execute an original tattoo on a ‘Human Canvas.’ Each episode will focus on a different and distinct style of tattooing, and while the masterpieces these artists create will last a lifetime… so will their mistakes.

After every challenge, the contestants face a tough panel comprised of musician, filmmaker and artist Dave Navarro, as well as world-renowned tattoo artists Nuñez (Handcrafted Miami) and Peck (Elm Street Tattoo).

To learn more, visit www.spike.com/shows/ink-master.