INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a program that helps provide teenagers with summer jobs a success.

Now in its second year, Hogsett says the program employed about 2,000 teens.

Some of the teenagers were hired by IndyParks.

The kids worked on projects like painting, resurfacing parking lots and mulching and landscaping at 15 different parks.

The program wraps ups Friday.

