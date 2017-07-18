Police add extra staff to analyze new tips in Delphi double murder

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH)—Police are calling in extra staff to sort through nearly 1,000 new tips in the Delphi double murder of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. The tips started pouring in after Indiana State Police released a suspect sketch Monday morning.

Sgt. Kim Riley with the state police said there are between 25 and 30 detectives working the case—more than double the usual amount of five to ten. Police plan to keep the extra staff at least for the rest of this week.

“It gives them a little more hope and a little bit more to work with,” Sgt. Riley said.

Police are thanking the public for sharing the sketch, but Riley is asking people to stop sharing the sketch next pictures of others who might resemble the suspect.

“You’re condemning people that may not have anything to do with this case,” Riley said. “If you’ve got good information that you feel needs to be put out there, call us.”

Riley said police are following up on every single tip. Investigators from Indiana State Police, Carroll County and the FBI are working the case. Lafayette and West Lafayette police are also helping to sort through the influx of tips.

Sarah Kessler, a Delphi local, made lunch for the detectives today and delivered it to the case headquarters.

“We just want to help as much as we can,” Kessler said. “Making a little food is simple to me.”

Police said multiple witnesses saw a man matching their original suspect photo and those witnesses helped police create the sketch.