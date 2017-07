LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are asking the public to help them locate a missing teenager.

Jasmin Perez is described as 14-year-old white female. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 123 pounds with long dark hair.

She was last seen in the downtown Lafayette area wearing a dark colored short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.

If you have any information about where Perez could be, call 911 or Lafayette police at 765-807-1200.