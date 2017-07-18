Police investigating multiple burglaries of northeast side apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence and Indianapolis Metropolitan police departments are investigating after three apartments were ransacked in northeast Indianapolis.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars in electronics. It’s traumatized some of the victims, who say they no longer feel safe in their apartment complexes.

Lawrence Police says apartment complexes have a lot of people living there, giving thieves more potential options.

But with more people around and security systems in place, police say they hope the culprits are caught soon.

In the dead of night, burglars took $5,000 of electronics from one man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Somebody broke into my house through the back door,” he said. “They took (a) TV, laptop, jewelry, tablet, phone.”

Another victim was asleep in her bedroom when thieves entered the room and stole her phone. She was too upset to speak on camera.

A third apartment was also burglarized late Monday night, while a fourth one was thwarted. A business also fell victim late in the night.

The apartment complexes are all close together. The incidents happened at the Woods of Castleton Apartments, Timber Point Apartments, Salem at 56, and the Cottages of Fall Creek.

“Apartment complexes, there are a lot of residents there. There are a lot of people coming in and out, which can be seen as both positive and negative,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Indianapolis Metropolitan and Lawrence police departments continue to investigate, but couldn’t say whether these burglaries are connected.

“It’s not unusual for a person or for a group of people to target an area in a somewhat concentrated period of time,” Woodruff did say.

One victim said he is afraid the thief watched him all day, because he only left his apartment for two hours Monday night. It’s leaving him uneasy.

“I’m taking precautions for my safety and my family’s safety,” he said.

Woodruff said you need to stay aware of who’s in your neighborhood or apartment complex to help stop the crooks.

But until they’re caught, he said they’ll keep targeting the same spots.

Woodruff said if you’re concerned about your home getting burglarized, stay aware of your surroundings and keep some lights on in and around your home.