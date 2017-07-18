Police seeking help to locate mom threatening to harm her 3 kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a mother who “has made threats and other statements to harm” her three children, detective said.

“The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the community’s help in locating Mekielle Yaneek Pullins after detectives discover information that her three children could possibly be in immediate danger,” a news release issued Tuesday night said.

Pullins was described as as 5-foot-8 and approximately 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is known by the nickname of “Me me.”

Detectives believe Pullins and the children are in the Indianapolis area.

Anyone with information should call 911.