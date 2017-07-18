Two children dead after I-70 crash near Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two children are dead after an interstate crash in western Indiana.

Two semis and a van were involved.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened on I-70 westbound near the 11 mile marker. That’s near State Road 46 and to the east of Terre Haute.

ISP said another child is in critical condition and the mother is also injured. A truck driver is being airlifted.

ISP said a preliminary investigation has led troopers to believe that one of the semis didn’t slow down for construction zone traffic, rear-ended the van with the children, then struck another semi.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.