US restoring asset seizures — with safeguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration will soon restore the ability of police to seize suspects’ money and property with federal help, but there will be safeguards.

The Associated Press has learned the policy will come with new provisions aimed at preventing the types of abuse that led the Obama Justice Department to severely curtail some asset forfeiture.

The policy to be rolled out this week targets a tactic that lets local authorities seize property using federal law. Former Attorney General Eric Holder limited the practice.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ policy eases those restrictions. A senior Justice Department official says it imposes new requirements on when federal law can be used.

The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity and was not authorized to pre-empt the formal announcement.