1 in custody after short northeast side chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following an early Wednesday morning chase on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were conducting an investigation in an apartment complex in the area near 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue, for a possible suspicious vehicle.

A gold-colored Chevy – a vehicle that fit the officers’ description – then pulled out of the complex. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver of the vehicle did not adhere to officers’ commands and a chase ensued.

The vehicle began heading down 38th Street. However, approximately three miles into the chase, the driver exited the vehicle at Grant Avenue. The driver then took off on foot, but was later apprehended after K-9 officers were utilized during the search for the suspect.

IMPD: The chase reached speeds of 55 mph down 38th St before suspect parked the car on Grant Ave & took off on foot. #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/4NTi3qk0IK — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 19, 2017

The chase came to an end in the area of 38th Street and Grant Avenue and the suspect was found near 38th Street and Forest Manor Avenue.

It is currently unclear why the 30-year-old male suspect initially ran from police. However, a small amount of narcotics was discovered.

While did suspect did incur bites to both arms from a K-9 officer, he did not require transportation to the hospital. Instead, he was treated on scene. There were no other injuries involved in the incident.