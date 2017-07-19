Apple founder Steve Jobs is the subject of a new opera

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An opera about the life of Apple founder Steve Jobs is having its world premiere at the Santa Fe Opera on Saturday night.

The music for “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” is by composer Mason Bates, combining traditional orchestration with synthesizer and other electronic effects. Mark Campbell’s libretto moves back and forth through Jobs’ life from childhood until his death in 2011 from pancreatic cancer.

Baritone Edward Parks sings the title role and mezzo Sasha Cooke is his wife, Laurene. Michael Christie conducts the production, which is directed by Kevin Newbury.

Future performances are planned in San Francisco, Seattle and Indiana University, and a commercial recording will be released next year.