TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — FBI agents raided the Terre Haute Wastewater Treatment Plant on Wednesday morning.

Crews observed about 15 agents on the scene, removing dozens of boxes from the facility, which is located on State Road 63.

So far, there is no word on what prompted the raid. However, the city attorney Eddie Felling says the city will release a statement later today.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.