IMS president discusses Brickyard 400 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Brickyard 400 weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which means drivers will take over the track on Saturday and Sunday.

IMS President Doug Boles stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios on Wednesday to discuss all that’s going on in Speedway ahead of the race.

Friday will feature a parade on Main Street for NASCAR and racing fans to enjoy.

The 24th running of the Brickyard 400 will begin Sunday, July 23. Gates will open to the public at 10 a.m.

You can find a full list of events here.