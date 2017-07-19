Indy Taco Week: Spice Box

Because.. you can never have too many tacos! We’re celebrating Indy Taco Week, well, ALL WEEK! In our kitchen today? The crew from Spice Box. Check ’em out:

Spice Box – Modern Indian food made quickly (Note: only Virginia Ave location participating, NOT City Market)

Recipe 1 – Channa Taco Ingredients – roti, channa, basmati rice, red onion salad Cooking Instructions – lightly brown roti, add rice and channa, top with red onion salad Recipe 2 Name – Channa Ingredients – garbanzo beans, tomato sauce, spices, ginger, onions, saute onions Cooking Instructions -saute onions, add spices & tomatoes, add garbanzos & simmer

About Indy Taco Week:

Holy guacamole! NUVO’s First Ever Indy Taco Week is this week starting today and lasting through Sunday.

NUVO surveyed consumers and restaurants that participated in Indy Burger Week 2017 to see what food week we needed to have next and the conclusion was clear: Indy Taco Week was the crowd favorite. (Our apologies to the Facebook User who wanted Indy Mashed Potato Week.)

For the first-ever Indy Taco Week, more than 22 locations all around Central Indiana will offer their tastiest, most mouth-watering tacos for half-price. Scroll the taco descriptions at IndyTacoWeek.com then plan out seven days of tasty tacos for every meal. Tac-o-bout a good deal! Indy Food Weeks support Second Helpings, a community kitchen that rescues food, feeds people in need, and supports a Culinary Job Training Program for disadvantaged adults.

