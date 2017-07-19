Local production company shares what they learned from Finding Hygge

Have you found your Hygge? What is it? We find out!! Rocky Walls, Producer & Director, “Finding Hygge,” explains:

Why take on production of this film?

I think people want to be happier than they are right now. If this concept of hygge that the Danes have been living for a long time is something that we can learn from and apply to our lives then I think it’s worth looking into. Perhaps now more than ever.

Who is Finding Hygge meant for and how do you expect it to impact them?

It’s meant for people who want to improve their lives and the lives of others around them.

We hope that they walk away from this film with a fresh perspective on how to live their lives and spend their time. They will hopefully walk away with a change of mentality that can allow them to have a richer, fuller life.

What did we learn during production of this film?

One major challenge is that “hygge” is so hard to explain and it means different things to different people. It not a specific thing you can do or buy or manufacture. It’s a mentality shift. It’s a paradox though because while it takes effort to get into the right mindset, at the same time it requires no effort at all. Most people have it and once we know what to look for, we see it in our lives. The problem is that we cover it up and cloud it with other things that don’t matter and don’t make us happy.

What is the message of Finding Hygge?

Finding Hygge is about learning how to find the truly good things in life that make you happy. It’s about being inspired to rediscover the things you already know but have allowed clutter to get in the way of along the way.

When do you anticipate wrapping up post production?

We’re planning to be wrapped up in Fall of 2017 and premier in early 2018.

To learn more, visit:

www.findinghyggefilm.com

Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook – Finding Hygge Film

Hashtag #FindingHygge to engage with the community