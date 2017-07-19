Man robbed at gunpoint at west side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are on the loose after police say they approached a man at a west side hotel and robbed him at gunpoint. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Royal Inn on North High School Road near 38th Street.

Instead of a comfy stay at the Royal Inn, one guest got less than what he bargained for.

“It’s sad for people to commit a crime like this, especially in a place where we’re trying to being a friendly hood and friendly people,” said Ali Amro who lives nearby.

According to police, a man staying in the hotel had walked out to his truck which was parked in the lot when two men spotted him from a Shell gas station, located in front of the hotel.

“If we see anything out of the ordinary, we’re the first people to call the police,” said Jeff Lawson who works nearby.

But, because it was so early in the morning, nobody was around to call police. The victim felt uneasy, and began walking toward the hotel building. It was too late. According to police, one of the men who was dressed in all black, pulled out a gun, making demands.

“It’s terrible for people to go through this, and it’s sad for people not to appreciate life and put other people in that position,” said Amro.

Lawson added, “This is absolutely nuts that this is even happening this close to where we’re at.”

Without putting up a fight, the victim allegedly gave up his wallet. No shots were reportedly fired. The suspects headed southbound toward an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Police are hoping surveillance video from area businesses will help them identify the suspects. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.