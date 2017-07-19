Marijuana, missing girl recovered following traffic stop in northern Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A missing juvenile girl and 24 pounds of marijuana were found during what was thought to be a routine traffic stop.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on June 26 in Porter County when a trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Upon inspection, the trooper found that the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile who had left her home in California. The trooper was suspicious of the girl because she was with three adult men.

Furhter inspection discovered that the three men were transporting nearly 24 pounds of marijuana.

25-year-old Bernard Adams, 38-year-old Danny Hill and 33-year-old Michael Reyes were all taken into custody on charges of dealing marijuana.

The girl was taken to a juvenile facility and arrangements were made to reunite with her family.