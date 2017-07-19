School holds ribbon cutting to recoginize expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sense charter school held a special ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

The ceremony commemorated the school’s expansion.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was in attendance and spoke this morning’s event in Fountain Square.

Sense, which stands for Southeast Neighborhood School of Excellence, has been at its location on Barth Avenue for 10 years.

They’ve now added more classrooms, moved the entrance, added security and upgraded the building.

