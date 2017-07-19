Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: July 21-23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s much to do around the city this weekend if you haven’t yet set your calendar. Without further ado, take a look at our list!

1. 24th Brickyard 400

Brickyard 400 weekend will get off to a rocking start with a block party this Friday (featuring Major Lazer, Mac Miller and Cheat Codes) and Saturday (featuring The Chainsmokers, Pretty Lights, Once) with 400 fest. If you’re not going for the music, there are plenty of other activities for the whole family.

NASCAR will also have a hauler parade and fan zone this Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. The parade itself starts at 6 p.m. at the Allison Transmission Facility and runs along Main St. There is also a Lilly Diabetes 250 Race on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Brickyard 400 weekend culminates with the big race this Sunday with gates opening at 10 a.m. and the race set to start at 2:49 p.m.

Click here for more info.

2. Indy Taco Week

Step aside Taco Tuesday, it’s TACO WEEK in Indianapolis! If you love tacos, 20 participating locations in the Circle City are offering half price tacos. You can also enjoy knowing that this is also a fundraiser for “Second Helpings” which accepts donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day, and distributes them free of charge. As an added treat, our very own Indy Style has partnered with Indy Taco Week!

Click here for info on participating locations.

3. Science at Play and Dunkirk on IMAX

The Indiana State Museum has a new exhibit this weekend called Science at Play! Featuring chemistry sets and science toys, this is the first major museum exhibition to explore the many facets of these miniature laboratories for children.

If you’ve got older children or just want to see a great movie, Dunkirk opens this weekend on IMAX, the largest 70 mm film release in the last 25 years! Critics have had rave reviews thus far and I’ve been waiting for this film for a whole year now, so you can bet I’ll be there. For tickets, click here.

4. 3rd Annual 8-Hour Endurance Race and Sallie Mae 5k

If you’re not big on auto-racing, there are a few foot races taking place this weekend.

Hinkle Fieldhouse will mark the start/finish line for an 8 hour endurance race this Saturday in which you have 8 hours to walk, skip…or eventually crawl (me after just 1 hour). The goal of this race is to accumulate as much distance as possible in that 8 hour span. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The race itself begins at noon Saturday.

If a short distance run is more your thing, Sallie Mae will host a 5K this Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event will raise money for the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Fund. The event starts and finishes at 6000 North Post Road at Fort Harrison State Park.

For more information, click here.

5. 8th Annual Crew for Kids

Been putting off getting the car washed with all of the rain recently? This Saturday will be a great day to head to your nearest Crew Carwash as 50 percent of all Works and Ultimate washes will be donated to 5 Big Brothers and Big Sisters organizations. You can also make a cash or credit donation to the organization on site.

Click here for more info.

6. Adventure Hunt/Ride and Seek

Trying to find a new way to explore Indianapolis? Here are two events that will possibly take you to a few places you’ve never been.

Adventure Hunt is a modern-day treasure hunt that sends you and your teammate around your city completing challenges to unlock clues that lead you to the buried treasure. Compete to win thousands in prizes, but even if you don’t win, you can enjoy seeing part of the city you might not have seen.

If you’d rather explore the city on two wheels this weekend, Ride and Seek will allow you to team up (2 or 4 persons) and sharpen your detective skills. The scavenger hunt begins at the Indiana History Center and runs along the Cultural Trail and several other Indianapolis locations with clues you need to solve to guide you in the right direction.

For more information, click here.

7. “Taste of Fest” Indy Jazz Fest Fundraiser

The annual Indy Jazz fundraiser will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Sunday at the Stutz Business Association, 1060 North Capitol Ave/212 W. 10th St. You can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and a live “Taste” of the music at this year’s event, featuring Internationally renowned Hammond B3 organist Tony Monaco, The Indianapolis Jazz Collective with Rob Dixon, Steve Allee, Kenny Phelps, Nick Tucker, plus special guest Dr. Stanley Hillis + the IJF Jazz Futures.

For more information, click here.

8. 7th Annual Community Day & Back To School Rally

Head to Zion Hope Church (5950 E 46th Street) for this year’s Community Day and Back to School Rally. Over 1,500 children will receive free backpacks and back to school supplies to help them prepare for the upcoming school year in addition to free haircuts (for boys), hair salon gift certificates (for girls), free health screenings, live music and dance, bounce machines, a video game truck, basketball games, hourly prayer and other activities are planned for the youth.

For more information, click here.