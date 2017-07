WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A water main break in Westfield has led to partially blocked lanes Wednesday morning.

WESTFIELD WATER MAIN BREAK: SB lanes of E Greyhound Pass are partially blocked just south of 151st, this may be fixed by 2 pm #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/VAgHfgvB1P — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) July 19, 2017

The southbound lanes of east Greyhound Pass just south of 151 Street are partially blocked due to the break.

According to Hamilton County Dispatch, the break is expected to be fixed by 2 p.m. at the latest.