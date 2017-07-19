Youth pastor arrested for child solicitation in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he attempted to solicit minors using social media.

An investigation into the behavior of 19-year-old Alexander Roesly began on July 5 after a report that he was sending messages that were “sexual in nature” to children over snapchat.

The investigation discovered that Roesly sent messages to a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year old girl. In both instances, he asked the girls if they’d like to be “friends with benefits” with him.

The 15-year-old girl was an attendee at Praise Chapel of Church God Church where Roesly served as a youth pastor.

Roesly faces a felony count of child solicitation for the messages he sent to the 13-year-old girl.

He does not face any charges for sending messages to the 15-year-old girl, as Indiana law states a person must be over the age of 21 for child solicitation charges to be enforced.