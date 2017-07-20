Actress Vanessa Williams dishes to Patty about “Daytime Divas”

She’s a familiar, beautiful face who’s been successful in everything from pageantry, acting, modeling and more. Actress Vanessa Williams chats with Boomer TV’s Patty Spitler about her new TV series, “Daytime Divas.”

“Daytime Divas”

Mondays at 10 p.m. on VH1

Every weekday at noon, Maxine (Vanessa Williams), Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty) — hosts of “The Lunch Hour,” the long-running women’s talk show — gather around the table to discuss life, love, politics, and juicy gossip. But behind the scenes, it’s even juicier — a backstage world filled with power struggles, diva fits, and steamy affairs that also includes Maxine’s son Shawn (McKinley Freeman), who is a producer on the talk show. Inspired by the book Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction by Star Jones, television personality, lawyer and journalist.

Vanessa Williams has achieved success in every area of entertainment, including the worlds of music, theatre, film and television. She has sold millions of albums, earning multiple Grammy and Tony Award nominations and is a New York Times best-selling author.

She has created V. by Vanessa Williams, an exclusive collection for EVINE Live inspired by the pieces she loves most from her own wardrobe. She has starred in numerous films, television and Broadway productions and has earned seven NAACP Image

Awards, as well as multiple Emmy Award nominations and many other honors and accolades as the deliciously wicked Wilhelmina Slater on the hit ABC series, “Ugly Betty.”

“Daytime Divas” continues her relationship with VH1 which dates back to hosting “The Soul of VH1” and starring as ‘Ebony Scrooge’ in the VH1 Original Movie, A Diva’s Christmas Carol.

