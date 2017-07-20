Actress Vanessa Williams dishes to Patty about “Daytime Divas”

She’s a familiar, beautiful face who’s been successful in everything from pageantry, acting, modeling and more. Actress Vanessa Williams chats with Boomer TV’s Patty Spitler about her new TV series, “Daytime Divas.”

“Daytime Divas”

Mondays at 10 p.m. on VH1

Every weekday at noon, Maxine (Vanessa Williams), Mo (Tichina Arnold), Heather (Fiona Gubelmann), Kibby (Chloe Bridges), and Nina (Camille Guaty) — hosts of “The Lunch Hour,” the long-running women’s talk show — gather around the table to discuss life, love, politics, and juicy gossip. But behind the scenes, it’s even juicier — a backstage world filled with power struggles, diva fits, and steamy affairs that also includes Maxine’s son Shawn (McKinley Freeman), who is a producer on the talk show. Inspired by the book Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction by Star Jones, television personality, lawyer and journalist.

Vanessa  Williams  has  achieved  success  in  every  area  of  entertainment,  including  the  worlds  of  music, theatre, film and television. She has sold millions of albums, earning multiple Grammy and Tony Award nominations  and  is  a  New  York  Times  best-selling  author.

She  has  created  V.  by  Vanessa  Williams,  an exclusive  collection  for  EVINE  Live  inspired  by  the  pieces  she  loves  most  from  her  own  wardrobe. She has starred in numerous films, television and Broadway productions and has earned seven NAACP Image

Awards,  as  well  as  multiple  Emmy  Award  nominations  and  many  other  honors  and  accolades  as  the deliciously wicked Wilhelmina Slater on the hit ABC series, “Ugly Betty.”

“Daytime Divas” continues her relationship with VH1 which dates back to hosting “The Soul of VH1” and starring as ‘Ebony Scrooge’ in the VH1 Original Movie, A Diva’s Christmas Carol.

