Alleged gang leader, 2 others hurt at funeral for murder victim

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people have been injured following a shooting during the funeral procession of murder victim Jasmine Moore.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Millerville Road — that’s just south of North Keystone Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway — around 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that three people were injured.

Witnesses on the scene tell 24-Hour News 8 that alleged gang leader Richard Grundy III is among those injured.

A spokesperson at Sutherland Park Cemetery confirms it was Moore’s funeral procession.

Jasmine Moore, 28, was shot and killed July 9 in the 1400 block of North Tremont Street. The shooting occurred after patrons left the nearby Sunset Strip adult entertainment club. It was unclear if Moore was the intended target of the shooting.

Moore’s viewing and funeral were Thursday at Williams and Bluitt Funeral Home. A director at the funeral home declined to comment.

Moore was survived by a son, her parents and four siblings. She recently graduated from Salt Lake City in cosmetology.

The condition of those injured has not yet been released.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene.