Clerk shot during armed robbery of southeast side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A gas station clerk was shot during an armed robbery on the city’s southeast side early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Marathon station in the area of Raymond Drive and Sherman Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the clerk was cleaning the store, when the armed suspect walked in and demanded money. At that time, in order to gain access to the register, the gunman forced the clerk behind the counter.

The gunman was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money. However, prior to leaving the store the gunman shot the clerk in the leg.

The clerk was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in good condition and was able to tell officers what happened.

