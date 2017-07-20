Crews respond to southwest side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon.

The fire was in the area of West Washington and North Tibbs Avenue at an abandoned Hardees. Dispatch received the initial call about the fire just before noon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

At this point, it is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the fire. Also, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.