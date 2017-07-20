Effort works to honor WWII veteran’s bravery at Pearl Harbour

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The daughter of a World War II veteran is in the nation’s capitol fighting to honor her father’s legacy.

Joe George is credited with saving the lives of several men during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He died 20 years ago.

There is still an effort to honor his bravery.

The veterans George saved got celebrity treatment as they toured the World War II Memorial.

People stopped to thank them for their service, they posed for pictures and they were led around by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas.

“As a veteran myself, as the son of a veteran, and a grandfather who served in World War II, it really is a touching time to be able to commemorate their service,” Cotton said.

But these men likely would not be here if it wasn’t for the heroics of George, from Cabot, Arkansas.

Joe Ann Taylor, George’s daughter, said, “Of all the stories I’ve read about, my father is up there in the extreme for being a hero.”

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, George defied the orders of a superior to help save the lives of six sailors stuck in a tower of the sinking USS Arizona.

Two of those men — Don Stratton from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lauren Brumer from Los Angeles — are visiting Washington this week.

Taylor said of her dad, “I think he should get a medal for what he did; he certainly deserves it.”

The matter is up to the Navy. It’s been clouded by the notice that George disobeyed orders with the actions he took.

Sen. Cotton said, “On occasion you have to take matters into your own hands on the battlefield and there can be no doubt that he saved many lives.”

But no matter what the military ultimately decides — the men whose lives he saved already know George is their hero.