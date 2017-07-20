Fire causes $50,000 damage to former Hardee’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at noon to 3127 W. Washington St., in the area of North Tibbs Avenue, at a former Hardee’s restaurant, according to a news release from Indianapolis Fire Department. Multiple 911 callers reported heavy fire coming from rear of building.

Damage to the building was estimated at $50,000, the release said. The fire was under control by 12:56 p.m. No one was injured.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as well as the Wayne Township and Speedway fire departments responded to the scene. About 50 firefighters were at the scene, the release said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the release said.