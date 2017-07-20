From patio to poolside, how to choose the right outdoor furniture

Summer lovin’, summer sippin’ and everything in between! Get your “comfort on” this summer with furniture ideas from Wicker Works. Here’s more:

The Leading Indianapolis Furniture Stores

Founded in 1984 by Dianne Schrack, Wicker Works of Brownsburg is one of the best family-owned Indianapolis furniture stores offering wicker/patio furniture, located just outside Indianapolis in the town of Brownsburg. Wicker Works, a leading Indianapolis furniture store, specializes in the “personal touch” and strives to live up to its motto: “Where the customer comes first”.

This year marks our 33rd anniversary. The owner of Wicker Works furniture store began by opening a Wicker Works furniture showroom on North Green Street in Brownsburg, located a few miles outside of Indianapolis. Several years later, she built a warehouse to hold items for her growing business, renting out half of the facility to another company. Seven years ago, when the tenant moved out, Dianne opened a 13,000 square foot warehouse patio showroom to display select lines of outdoor furniture and accessories. This move turned out to be a good business decision because we do a very large volume in patio furniture.

We have the largest selection of outdoor and patio furniture in the Indianapolis area. We definitely filled a wicker/patio furniture niche in the Indianapolis area. Wicker Works furniture store carries a large quantity of medium to upscale indoor and outdoor furniture. We carry good quality furniture, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is the most expensive.

Wicker Works furniture store has a seemingly endless selection of fine furnishings to meet every need and match every décor need. In addition to outdoor living areas, there’s something for every room of the house. Our wicker/patio Indianapolis furniture stores feature furnishings in wicker, rattan, vinyl, wrought iron and aluminum for the patio, sunroom, deck, screened porch, living room, family room, bedroom and dining room.

Wicker Works, an excellent Indianapolis furniture store, represents popular and respected brand names such as Braxton Culler, Summer Classics, Parker James, Classic Rattan, Lane Venture, Homecrest, Lane Weather Master, Mallin, Lloyd Flanders, Meadowcraft, Capri, Telescope, and Woodard.

Why Visit Our Showrooms

Inspect Our Products – Wicker Works of Brownsburg takes pride in the quality of our products. We invite everyone to take a look so you can see firsthand how exceptional these pieces of furniture are before deciding on your purchases. Our furniture come in a variety of colors, textures, and finishes so it’s a great idea to inspect our product line to find the pieces that suit your tastes.

Get Clever Design Ideas – We showcase furniture pieces at our showrooms to offer some inspiration for our customers and to help them think of ways to incorporate wicker furniture into outdoor and indoor spaces. You can also find quality home design accents for sale such as lamps, mirrors, vases, and more.

Consult with Our Knowledgeable Staff – Our commitment to customer service is what distinguishes us from your average Indianapolis furniture store. Chat with our staff to learn more about the different brands that we carry, get tips on how to clean and maintain wicker furniture, and discover the latest trends in interior design.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg Gives Back

Wicker Works believes in giving back to the community by donating to worthy causes. We have participated in St. Malachy Parish Mardi Gras fundraiser and we have donated to Hendricks County Foundation’s Habit of the Heart, Sheltering Wings, the Tia Foundation, and other charitable organizations.

Drop by our showrooms today and find out why Wicker Works of Brownsburg is considered one of the top Indianapolis furniture stores! Our indoor showroom is located at 860 North Green Street Brownsburg while our outdoor/patio showroom is located at 70 Mardale Dr. Brownsburg. For your inquiries, call us at 317-852-1509 today!

To learn more, visit www.wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

